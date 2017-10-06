Catalonia's parliament will defy a Spanish court ban and go ahead on Monday with a debate that could lead to a declaration of independence, a regional government official has said, as Spain's worst political crisis in decades looked set to deepen.

"Parliament will discuss, parliament will meet. It will be a debate, and this is important," the Catalan government's head of foreign affairs, Raul Romeva, said on Friday.

Pro-independence parties which control the regional parliament have asked for the debate and vote, which is expected to go in favour of declaring independence.

A declaration should follow this vote, although it is unclear when.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has said his government would ask the region's parliament to declare independence after tallying all votes from Sunday's referendum, which Madrid says was illegal.

"This will probably finish once we get all the votes in from abroad at the end of the week and therefore we shall probably act over the weekend or early next week," he said in remarks published on Wednesday.

How did it all start?

On September 6, the Catalan regional parliament approved a referendum on independence, meaning the Catalan government enacted its own law.

Separatist parties which hold a slim majority decided to hold the referendum on October 1.

After the Spanish government declared the vote illegal, Spain’s Constitutional Court suspended the vote under the Spanish constitution.

But regional separatist leaders decided to hold the vote regardless, and said that if “yes” won, they would declare independence, and called on the 5.3 million eligible voters to cast their ballot.

But why does Catalonia want independence from Spain? That goes back to 2008, when the 2008 economic crisis left 19 percent of the people unemployed.

Separatist Catalans felt that the central government was putting too much economic pressure on them.

Violence erupts

More than 2.25 million people turned out for the October 1 referendum where the “yes” vote garnered 90.1 percent, with 95 percent of the vote counted.

Results showed voters had overwhelmingly voted to secede from Spain.

In Barcelona, hundreds of students gathered in a central square to protest Sunday's police crackdown, chanting pro-independence slogans and waving Catalan flags.

But the protests took a violent turn when police smashed their way into polling stations.

Policemen confiscated ballot boxes and used tear gas on voters. Pictures of police officers hitting elderly people and using rubber bullets and batons to push back voters and protesters reverberated around Europe.

Puigdemont said nearly 900 people had received medical attention, though local authorities confirmed a total of 92 had been injured.

Four were hospitalised, two in a serious condition. The national government said more than 400 police officers were hurt.

Who are the Catalans?

Catalonia, a region of 7.5 million people, accounts for a fifth of Spain's economy and it is one of Spain’s richest regions.

It has its own language as well as traditions.