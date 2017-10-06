At least 79 civilians were killed in Deir Ezzor over the last 48 hours by air strikes.

Activist Ahed Sileybi said Russia and Syrian regime war planes carried out intensive air strikes in Deir Ezzor, adding that tens of civilians were injured.

Siheybi said the war planes targeted those civilians who were trying to flee Daesh-held areas through one of the humanitarian corridors across Euphrates river near Daesh-held Al Mayadeen city.