At least 79 civilians killed by Russian and regime air strikes in Syria
Deaths happened in Deir Ezzor in past 48 hours, but Russia says strikes were targeted at Daesh strongholds in Al Mayadeen.
Russian Defence Ministry said that two Russian submarines in the Mediterranean fired 10 cruise missiles Thursday at Daesh positions outside the eastern Syrian town of Mayadeen, one of the last major Daesh strongholds in the country. October 5, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2017

At least 79 civilians were killed in Deir Ezzor over the last 48 hours by air strikes.

Activist Ahed Sileybi said Russia and Syrian regime war planes carried out intensive air strikes in Deir Ezzor, adding that tens of civilians were injured.

Siheybi said the war planes targeted those civilians who were trying to flee Daesh-held areas through one of the humanitarian corridors across Euphrates river near Daesh-held Al Mayadeen city.

Russian air strikes had killed at least 14 civilians as they were crossing the Euphrates river, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Friday.

"They were crossing the river on makeshift rafts in a village south of Mayadeen," SOHR director Rami Abdel Rahman said, adding that three children were among those killed overnight.

Russia has in recent days intensified its air raids in support of Syrian regime forces battling militants across the country.

SOURCE:AA
