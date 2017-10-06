Oscar-winning movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Thursday threatened to sue the New York Times after it reported that he had been the target of sexual harassment complaints.

After an initial statement in which Weinstein apologised for his behavior, his attorney Charles J Harder subsequently put out a statement saying the newspaper's story was defamatory because it relied on “mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report.”

The New York Times reported that Weinstein, 65, had reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women who made allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.

New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said the newspaper was confident about its reporting, adding that Weinstein "was aware and able to respond to specific allegations in our story before publication."

The alleged victims included an actress, a model and two assistants and their allegations spanned almost 30 years, the newspaper reported.

Weinstein has not been charged with any crimes.

"I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go," Weinstein said in his initial statement to the New York Times.

"I've brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on," said Weinstein, whose Oscar-winning films include

'Shakespeare in Love' and 'Chicago'