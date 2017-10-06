WORLD
Investigation into motive behind the Las Vegas shooting continues
As authorities try to determine as to what led the shooter to carry out the massacre at a concert, the US gun lobby expresses willingness to support a restriction on the rifle accessory that enabled him to fire as if from an automatic weapon.
Workers board up a broken window at the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas, on October 6, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2017

The US investigators continue to make efforts to find out the motive of the shooter who showered bullets from a semi-automatic rifle from a hotel window overlooking the site of a music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the US gun lobby, which has seldom embraced new firearms-control measures, expressed a willingness to support a restriction on the rifle accessory that enabled the gunman to strafe a crowd with bursts of sustained gunfire as if from an automatic weapon.

The gunman Stephen Paddock, police said, fitted 12 of his weapons with so-called bump-stock devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to operate as if they were fully automatic machine guns, which are otherwise outlawed in the US.

Authorities said his ability to fire hundreds of rounds per minute for 10 minutes from a 32nd-floor hotel suite was a major factor in the high casualty count of 58 people killed and hundreds wounded. 

Paddock, 64, killed himself before police stormed his suite.

Five days have passed since the incident and the investigators are still trying to ascertain as to what led Paddock to execute the indiscriminate massacre.

TRT World's Jey Grey reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
