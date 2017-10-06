Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Ankara and Caracas are looking to boost ties in energy and trade sectors.

“We evaluated the steps needed to boost cooperation, particularly in the energy and trade sectors,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference along with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in Ankara.

“We discussed what we can do in areas of agriculture, mining, tourism, transportation, development and defence," he added.

Earlier on Friday, a memorandum of understanding and several deals were signed between the two countries. Among them are deals in security, trade, aviation service and economic cooperation.

Erdogan added that he wanted to improve cultural relations with Venezuela.

“We discussed the opening of Yunus Emre Institute [Turkey's cultural foundation, in Venezuela] with President [Maduro],” Erdogan said.

He added that a Simon Bolivar Chair, named after the 19th century Venezuelan independence leader, will be opened at Ankara University soon.

He said: “We wish the recent problems in Venezuela to be solved through dialogue and reconciliation.”