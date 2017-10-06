TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Maduro vow to boost cultural and trade ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro who is in Ankara on a state visit — a first by a Venezuelan president to Turkey.
Erdogan, Maduro vow to boost cultural and trade ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) welcomes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on October 6, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Ankara and Caracas are looking to boost ties in energy and trade sectors.

“We evaluated the steps needed to boost cooperation, particularly in the energy and trade sectors,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference along with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in Ankara.

“We discussed what we can do in areas of agriculture, mining, tourism, transportation, development and defence," he added.

Earlier on Friday, a memorandum of understanding and several deals were signed between the two countries. Among them are deals in security, trade, aviation service and economic cooperation.

Erdogan added that he wanted to improve cultural relations with Venezuela.

“We discussed the opening of Yunus Emre Institute [Turkey's cultural foundation, in Venezuela] with President [Maduro],” Erdogan said.

He added that a Simon Bolivar Chair, named after the 19th century Venezuelan independence leader, will be opened at Ankara University soon.

He said: “We wish the recent problems in Venezuela to be solved through dialogue and reconciliation.”

RECOMMENDED

Venezuela has grappled with political and economic crises as low crude oil prices have forced the government to cut back or eliminate its socialist programmes.

The crises have fueled public anger and fed massive protests that have left at least 100 deaths since April.

"New era in relations"

“We want to open a new era in relations between Turkey and Venezuela,” added Venezuela's president. 

Maduro underlined the aviation deal, saying Venezuela will provide official and logistic support to strengthen the Caracas-Istanbul link.

Maduro’s visit is the first trip at the presidential level from Venezuela to Turkey.

Earleir in the day, Maduro visited the Turkish parliament and met the Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor