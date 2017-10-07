WORLD
3 MIN READ
Danish police find missing body parts of Swedish journalist
Copenhagen police say divers found bags containing Kim Wall's missing clothes, her head and legs in Koge Bay. Her headless torso was found floating in waters off Copenhagen on August 21.
Danish police find missing body parts of Swedish journalist
Kim Wall was a 30-year-old freelance journalist. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 7, 2017

Danish police said on Saturday divers had found the head and the legs of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who died in mysterious circumstances on an inventor's homemade submarine.

Peter Madsen has been charged with killing the Swedish journalist who disappeared after she went on a trip with him in his submarine on August 10. He denies the charges.

Madsen, a Dane, was arrested after his submarine sank and he was rescued. His lawyer Betina Hald Engmark told Reuters that she had been informed of the development, but had not received any material or documentation and decline further comment.

Police identified a headless female torso that washed ashore in Copenhagen later in August as Wall's, but a cause of death has not been determined.

Madsen has said Wall died in an accident when she was hit by a heavy hatch cover on board his submarine.

Cause of death?

RECOMMENDED

On Saturday a police spokesman told reporters in Copenhagen that there were no fractures to Wall's skull.

The body parts, a knife and some of Wall's clothes in bags weighted down by bits of metal were found in Koge Bay on Friday by Danish navy divers who are assisting the police.

Police spokesman Jens Moller Jensen told reporters on Saturday that the body parts will be investigated further to try and determine a cause of death.

He said that the Madsen and his lawyers had not had time yet to react to the new evidence.

A police prosecutor said earlier this week that officers had found images "which we presume to be real" of women being strangled and decapitated on Peter Madsen's computer in a laboratory he ran.

Madsen said the computer searched by police was not his but was used by everyone in the laboratory.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor