Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday "a serious operation" was beginning in Syria's Idlib and a Syrian rebel official said his group was preparing to enter the area with the backing of Turkish forces.

"Today there's a serious operation in Idlib and it will continue, because we have to extend a hand to our brothers in Idlib and to our brothers who arrived in Idlib," Erdogan said.

"Now this step has been taken, and it is underway," he said, adding that Turkish forces were not yet involved and that it was a rebel operation so far.

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups who play a major role in Operation Euphrates Shield that Ankara launched in northern Syria last year, are ready to cross into northwest Syria from Turkey, Mustafa Sejari, a senior official in the Liwa al-Mutasem group said.

Erdogan, who was speaking at his AK Party's 26th Consultation and Assessment meeting said that, "We will never allow the formation of a terror corridor along our Syrian border.

We are now in the process of taking further steps towards securing Idlib after expanding the Euphrates Shield Operation."

Erdogan said that Russia is backing the operation from the air and Turkish soldiers from inside the Turkish border.

Turkish Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on late Saturday also commented on the operation, saying Turkey aims to prevent conflict in Syria's northwestern Idlib.

"We reached an agreement in Astana. Why? We want to prevent conflict in these areas. That is to say a de-conflict zone," Cavusoglu said, speaking to reporters in Turkey's western Afyonkarahisar province.

"But now, our aim is to revive the Geneva process," he added.

The minister stated that intelligence units and troops will assess the situation on the ground and will take steps accordingly.

Cavusoglu also said in a phone call on Saturday with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the pair discussed situation in northern Iraq and Syria.

"We already discuss with Rex Tillerson varied topics once in 10 days. We have a good dialogue," Cavusoglu said.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkey continued to build up its number of troops on the southern border with Syria, close to the earmarked de-escalation zone near the city of Idlib.

Last month, Turkey agreed with Iran and Russia to establish de-escalation zones in northwestern Syrian province as part of the Astana peace deal.

The joint mission aims to promote an end to conflict in the region, fight al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fateh al Sham and Daesh.

