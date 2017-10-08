New Zealand’s small nationalist party which holds the balance of power after an inconclusive election held talks on Sunday with Prime Minister Bill English and separately with the opposition Labour leader as both try to form a coalition government.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has said he would only make a decision on which party to back after the results of the Sept. 23 election become official next Thursday.

Peters remained tight-lipped after talks with the prime minister, saying the meeting was “fine”, and later met Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern.

“I can say that we’ve had an excellent, productive meeting,” Ardern told reporters after coming out of the two-hour meeting.

“Negotiations will continue for Labour with the parties that we are looking to form a stable, durable, coalition government with.”

Ardern has brought Labour within reach of forming government since becoming party leader in August, with a Labour-Green bloc winning 54 seats, two seats short of the ruling National’s 56.

New Zealand First holds the nine seats needed to meet the 61 seat majority in parliament.