Turkey welcomes US decision to lift 20-year sanctions on Sudan
Turkish Foreign Ministry says that the revocation will have a positive impact on peace, stability and welfare in the region.
Students line up outside a classroom with a map of Africa on its wall, in Yei, in southern South Sudan on Nov. 15, 2016. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 8, 2017

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday welcomed the revocation of  the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The ministry said in a statement that Turkey “welcomes this development that constitutes a turning point in US-Sudanese bilateral relations.”

“We believe that the revocation of the sanctions on Sudan will positively reflect on peace, stability and welfare in Sub-Saharan Africa, ” it added.

The statement also said Turkey appreciates all sides that contributed to the outcome and “Turkey stands ready to contribute to the normalisation process of the US - Sudanese relations to the best of its ability”.

The US lifted long-standing sanctions against Sudan on Friday, saying it had made progress in meeting Washington’s demands, including cooperation on counter-terrorism, working to resolve internal conflicts and allowing more humanitarian aid into Darfur and other rebellious border areas.

However, Sudan will stay on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism - alongside Iran and Syria - which carries a ban on weapons sales and restrictions on US aid, US officials said.

20 years under US sanctions

The United States first imposed sanctions on Sudan in 1997, including a trade embargo and blocking government assets, for human rights violations and terrorism concerns. 

Washington layered on more sanctions in 2006 for what it said was complicity in the violence in Sudan’s Darfur region.

US officials have said that sanctions relief, which will unfreeze Sudanese government assets, could benefit a range of businesses in Sudan, including its key energy sector.

The economy has been reeling since South Sudan, which holds three-quarters of former Sudan's oil wells, seceded in 2011.

Last month, the US administration removed Sudan also from the list of countries whose citizens are subject to travel restrictions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
