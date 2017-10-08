Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday welcomed the revocation of the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The ministry said in a statement that Turkey “welcomes this development that constitutes a turning point in US-Sudanese bilateral relations.”

“We believe that the revocation of the sanctions on Sudan will positively reflect on peace, stability and welfare in Sub-Saharan Africa, ” it added.

The statement also said Turkey appreciates all sides that contributed to the outcome and “Turkey stands ready to contribute to the normalisation process of the US - Sudanese relations to the best of its ability”.

The US lifted long-standing sanctions against Sudan on Friday, saying it had made progress in meeting Washington’s demands, including cooperation on counter-terrorism, working to resolve internal conflicts and allowing more humanitarian aid into Darfur and other rebellious border areas.

However, Sudan will stay on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism - alongside Iran and Syria - which carries a ban on weapons sales and restrictions on US aid, US officials said.