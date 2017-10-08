WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump "not surprised" by Weinstein sexual harassment allegations
US President Donald Trump had previously brushed off a leaked audio recording of his own abuses against women as "locker room talk."
Trump "not surprised" by Weinstein sexual harassment allegations
FILE PHOTO: Harvey Weinstein poses on the Red Carpet after arriving at the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, US, February 26, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 8, 2017

President Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign was jolted a year ago by the release of a recording in which he boasted about groping women, said on Saturday he was not surprised by sexual harassment allegations against media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Oscar-winning movie producer said he was taking a leave of absence from his company and seeking therapy after the New York Times reported he had reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women who made allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.

"I've known Harvey Weinstein for a long time. I'm not at all surprised to see it," Trump told reporters at the White House.

RECOMMENDED

Trump faced resounding criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike after the release of a 2005 recording from NBC's "Access Hollywood" in which he talked in vulgar terms about grabbing women by the genitals and trying to have sex with an unidentified married woman.

The recording was released a year ago. Asked about that by a reporter on Saturday, Trump said: "That's just locker room."

As a candidate, Trump at one point brushed off the recording as "locker room banter" but also apologised for making the remarks.

Explore
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists