Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day official visit to Ukraine on Monday.

Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart, President Petro Poroshenko, will chair the sixth meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High Level Strategic Council, the Turkish leader's press office said last week.

The two leaders will exchange views on bilateral relations and regional issues in the capital, Kiev, where a number of agreements are also expected to be signed.

During his visit, Erdogan is also set to meet Parliament Chairman Andriy Parubiy and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

The Peninsula's Tartars

During his visit, Erdogan will also receive representatives of Turkic ethnic communities with whom he will discuss the Crimea issue.

Ukraine has been wracked by conflict since March 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea after an independence vote that Kiev and much of the international community, including the UN, considers illegal.

Turkey, the US and EU are among those that do not recognise Crimea as Russian territory.