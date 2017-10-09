WORLD
3 MIN READ
The UN ends one mission in Haiti. But has it done its job?
The United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) will be succeeded by the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti, which will train Haitian police.
The UN ends one mission in Haiti. But has it done its job?
The end of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) was marked by the lowering of the UN flag on its main military base in the presence of national authorities and diplomats. (AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 9, 2017

The long-running United Nations mission in Haiti, MINUSTAH, officially ended on Thursday after 13 years, after the UN Security Council decided that the Caribbean nation is now "stable enough" for them to leave.

The mission was deployed in 2004 to help stem political violence after the departure of president Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

But can Haiti sustain peace and stability on its own? Not everyone is convinced. 

TRT World's Anelise Borges travelled to Haiti for a series of reports about the country, and the UN’s legacy there.

RECOMMENDED

The UN lowered its flag at its headquarters in Port-au-Prince during a ceremony last Thursday that was attended by President Jovenel Moise, who thanked the organisation for helping to provide stability. After a gradual winding down, there are now about 100 international soldiers in the country and they will leave within days. The mission will officially end on October 15.

Immediately afterward, the UN will start a new mission made up of about 1,300 international civilian police officers, along with 350 civilians who will help the country reform a deeply troubled justice system. Various agencies and programs of the international body, such as the Food and Agricultural Organisation, will also still be working in the country.

INUSTAH began operations in Haiti in 2004, when a violent rebellion swept the country and forced then-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide out of power and into exile. Its goals included restoring security and rebuilding the shattered political institutions. In April, the Security Council deemed the country sufficiently stable and voted to wind down the international military presence, which then consisted of about 4,700 troops.

Many Haitians have viewed the multinational peacekeepers as an affront to national sovereignty. UN troops are believed to have inadvertently introduced the deadly cholera bacteria to the country and have also been accused of causing civilian casualties in fierce battles with gangs in Port-au-Prince and of sexually abusing minors.

But the mission, with additional help from the US and other nations, is also credited with stabilising the country, particularly after the January 2010 earthquake, and building up the national police force.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor