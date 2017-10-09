Benghazi’s commercial port has officially reopened after a three-year closure.

The port was shut in 2014 when armed movements, including Daesh militants, occupied the North African country's second city.

They were expelled by forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar earlier this year, who backs a rival administration to the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

The so-called provisional government based in Tobruk led the reopening ceremony.