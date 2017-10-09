The deterioration in US-Turkey relations entered a new phase last night as the US Embassy in Ankara announced that they would indefinitely suspend handling all regular visa applications in Turkey as they “reassess the commitment of the government of Turkey to the security of US mission facilities and personnel”.

The Turkish Embassy in the US was quick to answer with an almost identical copy-paste statement blocking new visa applications from US citizens. America’s move to suspend visa applications from Turkey seems to be retaliation for last week’s arrest of a local employee of the US Consulate with reported ties to Fetullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding the July 15 coup, and currently lives in the US.

The Turkish citizen arrested last Wednesday has been charged with espionage and attempting to damage the constitutional order of Turkey.

The US Embassy’s statement outlines that only non-immigrant visas will be affected meaning that Turks will not be given visas to visit the US, unless they are planning to move there.

Hence, the green card-carrying Fetullah Gulen and the hundreds of Gulenists hiding in the United States will be able to safely renew their immigrant visas while Turkish businessmen, students and tourists will be denied entry into the country.

It's hypocritical that Washington is "deeply disturbed" by the arrest of a consulate official – after all, it was a US court that issued arrest warrants for 12 members of Turkish President Erdogan's security detail in relation to a brawl that broke out in front of the Turkish Embassy last May.

Security detail carry a higher status of diplomatic immunity than “general staffers”, however, this didn’t stop the US from issuing arrest warrants for them – and US lawmakers supported the move.

It’s deeply saddening to see these once close NATO allies drifting further apart as their national interests diverge. While the timing of the latest move by the US points to a tit-for-tat following the arrest of their consulate worker, there are far more significant underlying problems that have fueled this brash action from the Americans.