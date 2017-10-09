Iran promised on Monday to give a "crushing" response if the United States designated its elite Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group.

The pledge came a week before President Donald Trump announces final decision on how he wants to contain Tehran.

Trump is expected to designate Iran's most powerful security force, the Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), as a terrorist organisation as he rolls out a broader US strategy on Iran.

"We are hopeful that the United States does not make this strategic mistake," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA at a news conference.

"If they do, Iran's reaction would be firm, decisive and crushing and the United States should bear all its consequences," he added.

Individuals and entities associated with the IRGC are already on the US list of foreign terrorist organisations, but the organisation as a whole is not.

IRGC commander Mohammad Ali Jafari said on Sunday "if the news is correct about the stupidity of the American government in considering the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group, then the Revolutionary Guards will consider the American army to be like Islamic State [Daesh] all around the world."

Jafari also said that additional sanctions would end the chances for future dialogue with the United States and that the Americans would have to move their regional bases outside the 2,000 km (1,250 mile) range of IRGC's missiles.

'Funding North Korea'

The foreign ministry spokesman Qasemi also denied US accusations that Iran had cooperated with North Korea.

In an interview that was aired on Saturday night, Trump accused Iran of "funding North Korea" and "doing things with North Korea that are totally inappropriate".

Qasemi called the accusations "baseless".

"Israel and some specific countries are raising these accusations to create Iranophobia."

Iran’s nuclear deal