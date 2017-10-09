WORLD
Kenyan protesters demand poll reforms ahead of October election
Protesters call for reforms of the electoral commission before the rerun of presidential vote. In August, Supreme Court overturned President Kenyatta's win.
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, who was shot and got injured, is assisted during a protest calling for reform on the country's election board in Nairobi, Kenya on October 9, 2017.(Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 9, 2017

Kenyan police lobbed tear gas at opposition supporters who protested around the country on Monday to demand a reform of the election commission before new polls are held later this month.

Thousands gathered in the capital and the western opposition stronghold, Kisumu, while smaller demonstrations took place elsewhere, as the opposition stepped up its protest campaign from two to three days a week.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga reiterated that he would not take part in a rerun of the presidential election on October 26 if his demands are not met.

"We have said and we continue to say that we will not participate in the elections if the environment is not conducive for a free and fair election," he told a press conference.

Void election

The protesters also want to warn ruling party lawmakers not to pass an amendment to the election law that would limit the circumstances in which the Supreme Court could void an election on procedural grounds, opposition lawmaker James Orengo said.

"If parliament passes the law tomorrow, it will be like declaring war on the Kenyan people," he said.

Kenya's Supreme Court last month overturned the August election of President Uhuru Kenyatta citing "irregularities" in the counting of results.

With just over two weeks to go until the new election, and rival sides hardening rhetoric, uncertainty is growing over whether they will be able to agree on the conduct of the poll in time.

Government-backed Kenya National Commission on Human Rights on Monday had documented 37 deaths in the days following August's poll, with most victims killed by police.

