The son-in-law of former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif was arrested in Islamabad on Monday by Pakistan's anti-corruption body upon his return from London, officials said – a rare instance of a powerful Pakistani politician being detained.

Muhammad Safdar, a lawmaker married to Sharif's daughter and heir-apparent Maryam, was arrested after he failed to appear at previous National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court hearing about corruption allegations stemming from a probe into the Sharif family wealth.

The Sharifs have denied any wrongdoing and have labelled the corruption proceedings against them as politically motivated. Two of Sharif's sons are also due to appear before the NAB court, along with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Case adjourned again

Last week, Sharif appeared before the anti-corruption court but the tribunal had to delay his indictment to today after his children, who are co-defendants in the case, failed to appear.

Sharif failed to appear on Monday before the court and is currently in London with his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who is said to be recovering from throat cancer surgery.

Sharif's two sons, who also skipped out on Monday's hearing, are also said to be in London with their ailing mother. Safdar and his wife had returned to Pakistan "to appear before the court as they believe in the rule of law."

Sharif's ruling party expressed anger over Safdar's arrest. His lawyer Khawaja Haris on Monday requested that the judge exempt Sharif from appearing. The judge reserved his decision on the request but granted Sharif's daughter and her husband bail.