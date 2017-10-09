POLITICS
Turkey's amputee football team wins European championship
Turkey wins the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF) championship after beating England 2-1 in the final held at Istanbul's Vodafone Park arena.
Amputee football games last 50 minutes, i.e. two halves of 25 minutes. / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 9, 2017

Turkey's national amputee football team defeated England 2-1 Monday evening in Istanbul's Vodafone Park to become European champions. 

An emotional evening in Besiktas's home stadium proved to be a title night for a Turkish amputee football team that scored the winning goal in injury time to claim the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF) championship. 

Turkey led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a goal in the 25th minute by Omer Guleryuz.  

Although the dominant display from the Turkish team continued until the final minute, England's Ray Westbrook still managed to tie the game in the 50th minute. 

However, Turkish team captain Osman Cakmak scored two minutes later to give Turkey the title. 

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Turkish amputee team on Twitter. "I congratulate our national amputee football team for becoming European champions by beating England. Turkey is proud of you!" he said.

