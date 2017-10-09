Turkey's national amputee football team defeated England 2-1 Monday evening in Istanbul's Vodafone Park to become European champions.

An emotional evening in Besiktas's home stadium proved to be a title night for a Turkish amputee football team that scored the winning goal in injury time to claim the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF) championship.

Turkey led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a goal in the 25th minute by Omer Guleryuz.