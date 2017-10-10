WORLD
UN slaps global port ban on ships for N Korea sanctions violations
According to reports, four ships were found carrying coal, seafood and iron ore, exports banned by a UN resolution brought by US in August.
North Korea's UN envoy last week accused the US of working to block economic development and denounced sanctions imposed on poor countries as a bid to "destroy modern civilization." (Reuters/file) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 10, 2017

The UN has slapped a global port ban on four vessels found violating sanctions against North Korea, the head of an expert panel said on Monday in what he described as an unprecedented move.

"There are four vessels that have been designated by the committee. The designation doesn't mean an assets freeze or travel ban. But it's a port ban," said Hugh Griffiths, coordinator of a UN Security Council panel on North Korea sanctions, adding the ships were found "transporting prohibited goods."

"It's a pretty swift and decisive action by the committee," he continued, adding that the ban went into effect on October 5.

Griffiths was speaking at the conclusion of a UN meeting open to all member states. A source close to the matter said the four ships were found carrying coal, seafood and iron ore, exports banned by a UN resolution brought by the United States in August.

The ban was expanded last month to include textiles and North Korean guest workers and also capped oil exports.

North Korean diplomats were present at the meeting but did not speak, according to diplomats.

North Korea's UN envoy last week accused the US of working to block economic development and denounced sanctions imposed on poor countries as a bid to "destroy modern civilization."

According to reports, the listed ships were the Petrel 8, Hao Fan 6, Tong San 2 and Jie Shun. According to the MarineTraffic website, the first three fly the flags of Comoros, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and North Korea. The Jie Shun is not listed on the site.

