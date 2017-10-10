Germany is worried that US President Donald Trump will decide this week that Iran is not respecting a two-year-old deal to curb its nuclear programme and fears such a step will worsen the security situation in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Germany was prepared to work with the United States to change Iran's "behaviour" in the region but "we do not want to see this agreement damaged."

"We are looking with great concern towards the United States," Gabriel told reporters in Berlin.

"We urge the White House not to call into question such an important achievement that has improved our security," he said in reference to the 2015 accord reached under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, who sought detente with Tehran.

"We are also offering to help influence Iran's behaviour in the region. Germany is ready to do this, but not at the price of sacrificing the nuclear deal."

Trump is expected on October 15 to "decertify" the landmark agreement between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United States and European Union despite advice from senior members of his own cabinet and US partners to stick with it.

If he does say Iran is not respecting the deal, the US Congress would have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions that were lifted in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme.

Even if Congress does not take that step, the deal could be at risk of unravelling if Washington and Tehran resort to tit-for-tat retaliatory steps.