Myanmar on Tuesday launched its first bid to improve communal relations since an eruption of violence in August triggered an exodus of more than half a million Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh.

The party of government leader Aung San Suu Kyi took the first step towards trying to calm communal animosity with inter-faith prayers at a stadium in Myanmar's biggest city, with Buddhists, Muslims, Hindus and Christians attending.

"This is for peace and stability," party spokesman Aung Shin said. "Peace in Rakhine and peace nationwide."

The refugee crisis continues

But Rohingya Muslims are still fleeing the country, more than six weeks after insurgents attacked security forces in western Myanmar's Rakhine State.

The United Nations has denounced as ethnic cleansing the fallout from the ferocious military crackdown that Myanmar claimed was in response to Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) insurgent attacks.

A new surge of refugees has entered Bangladesh in recent days, including about 11,000 on Monday. Some have told of increasing hunger in Rakhine State as well as of more mob attacks on Muslim villagers.

Despite growing international condemnation of the refugee crisis, the military campaign is popular in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where there is little sympathy for the Rohingya, and for Muslims in general, and where Buddhist nationalism has surged in recent years.

The Rohingya had pinned hopes for change on Suu Kyi's party but it has been wary of Buddhist nationalist pressure. Her party won a landslide election in 2015 but failed to field a single Muslim candidate.

Rohingya are not classified as an indigenous minority in Myanmar and so are denied citizenship under a law that links nationality to ethnicity.

Regarded as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, they face restrictions and discrimination and are derided by ethnic Rakhine Buddhists in Rakhine State, and by much of the wider population.