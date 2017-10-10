Syria's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time ended on Tuesday in a 2-1 extra-time loss to Australia.

Tim Cahill scored Australia's opener with a trademark header in the 13th minute, but it was not until 96 minutes later that he kept alive his country's hopes of a fourth successive appearance at the World Cup finals with his 50th international goal.

"I knew I was going to score, I didn't touch the ball much but in the end I delivered," said Cahill, who has played at the last three World Cups.

"That's what I've done my whole life and I'll continue to do it."

The Australians dominated the start of last week's match in Malaysia and were expecting to do the same again, but Syria made the perfect start when Omar Al Somah scored in the sixth minute to cancel out Australia's away-goal advantage from the 1-1 first-leg draw.

"They fought with everything they had — they gave us an extremely tough match on our home soil," Australian midfielder Mark Milligan said.

"But we knew it was only a matter of time. Timmy was outstanding."