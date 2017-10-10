Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro travelled to Turkey on October 6 to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders had exceedingly nice things to say about each other after the meeting. Maduro, referring to Turkey, declared for all to hear that “a new power is being born.” Erdogan replied by saying he opposed foreign interventions in Latin America (an obvious rhetorical shot at the United States) and hoped to visit Caracas “as soon as possible.”

Ideologically, these presidents have little in common. Maduro is the heir to Hugo Chavez’s socialist Bolivarian Revolution, which is fast coming apart at the seams. Erdogan leads the AKP – an economically liberal and socially conservative political party that has transformed domestic Turkish politics. But geopolitics, as usual, is apathetic towards ideology. Hard interests reign supreme.

Venezuela’s interests in Turkey are understandable. Maduro’s regime, increasingly crippled by US sanctions and general economic mismanagement, is desperate for money, food, and political support. The first stop on Maduro’s trip was Russia, which is supplying Caracas with all three. But Turkey, with its rising inflation rate and gross foreign debt over half of GDP, can’t offer much in the way of cash right now.

Still, there are some things that Turkey can do for Venezuela. Turkey can import more Venezuelan oil (Turkish imports from Venezuela, though small in absolute terms, are up 62 percent year-on-year through August). Turkey exported almost $17 billion-worth of agricultural products last year, so it has food aplenty to offer Venezuela.

Erdogan's meeting with Maduro gives the regime in Caracas a much-needed injection of prestige. Maduro can claim, after all, despite the most recent round of US sanctions, that he was still welcomed warmly by two leaders of the G20 countries.

The trickier question to answer is why Turkey should want to do these things for Venezuela. Turkey has been trying to make inroads in Latin America for years now, and choosing sides in Venezuela will ingratiate Turkey to some, but isolate Turkey from others. Maduro can’t help Turkey deal with the Kurdish Regional Government’s (KRG) recent vote for independence, nor can it help Turkey manage a situation in Syria that is necessitating yet more Turkish military intervention. Nor can he support Maduro to solve the strategic differences between Turkey and Russia or Turkey and Iran.

Ultimately, Turkey’s support of Venezuela is about one thing: the United States. US-Turkish relations have been deteriorating for years, and Donald Trump’s first nine months in office have done little to staunch the bleeding. The US decision to begin arming Syrian Kurds in May was just the latest and most serious in a series of misunderstandings and disagreements between the two sides.