Liberia’s democratic transition of power in 73 years begins on Tuesday.

But the election itself is a symbolic victory for a country that has overcome devastating civil strife in its recent past.

Results are out in two days as about 2.8 million registered voters head to the polls. But a final confirmation is released on October 25.

Here's more:

1. The candidates are an unlikely bunch

President Ellen John Sirleaf will step down and hand over power next January. It’s the first time in 73 years that the country has had one democratically elected leader hand over power to another.

The candidates themselves are unusual. The incumbent vice-president will face down MacDella Cooper, a former model-turned-humanitarian – and she’s also the sole female candidate.

George Weah, an internationally renowned footballer best known for winning FIFA’s World Player of the year in 1996 is in the running after a failed 2005 leadership bid.

A millionaire Coca-Cola executive, Alexander Cummings has thrown his hat into the ring. He ran his campaign on a corruption-free platform.

Johnson – a warlord-turned-evangelical preacher – is the most notorious name among 2017's 20 candidates. He was filmed drinking beer during the murder of former president Samuel Doe in 1990.

Voters will also elect 73 legislators to the House of Representatives, and all will serve six-year terms.

2. Sirleaf is a darling of the West. But critics see it differently

Sirleaf is no ordinary leader. She served two six-year terms in power – the constitutionally mandated limit.

She was the first woman elected president of an African country and won a Nobel Peace Prize for her non-violent struggle for the safety of women.

At the time, she was widely commended for maintaining peace following devastating civil wars.

But despite her reputation, many Liberians say that she failed to stamp out the graft and nepotism that have held the country back.

Critics also accuse Sirleaf of failing to improve ordinary Liberians' lives and being overly preoccupied with her image abroad in a nation heavily dependent on foreign aid to provide basic services.

Liberians say that while they are thankful for the era of peace ushered in by Sirleaf, they are excited about the prospect of change.

Her legacy matters both for the symbolism of her victory and because her vice president for both terms, Joseph Boakai, is a front-runner this year. He will be judged on his record in her government.

3. A football icon, George Weah is a hit with the young