Unity talks between rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas in Cairo began on an optimistic note on Tuesday, with a top Hamas delegate saying he was “full of hope” for a road map to reconciliation.

“We meet in Cairo full of hope to draw and lay down a road map entitled a national reconciliation,” senior Hamas delegate Izzat Reshiq said on his Twitter account.

“Unity and national reconciliation among all our Palestinian people is our strategic option to move forwards.”

Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank-based Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party have been at odds since they fought a near-civil war in 2007.

Hamas seized Gaza from Fatah in 2007 in clashes following a dispute over parliamentary elections which Hamas had won.

Multiple attempts at reconciliation have since failed but the recent Egyptian-headed push received a major boost last month when Hamas agreed to cede civilian power in Gaza.

Last week, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah held his first cabinet meeting in Gaza since the unity government was drawn up in 2014, in a major step towards Palestinian reconciliation.