Turkey's military operations in Syria's opposition-held province of Idlib aim to prevent a wave of migration into Turkey, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Turkey has said it will provide assistance to opposition it has long backed as it implements a de-escalation agreement in the area.

The agreement is designed to reduce fighting with pro-regime forces in what is the most populous pocket of Syria still in the hands of opposition.

On Sunday, a Turkish army reconnaissance team scouted the Idlib province before an expected military operation to pave the way to peace in the bitterly contested Syrian northwest.

"The reason for our activities is to prepare the groundwork and prevent a potential migrant wave into our country and lower tensions," Yildirim told a parliamentary meeting of the ruling AK Party.