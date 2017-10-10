On the second day of his official visit to Belgrade, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic and the President of the National Assembly of Serbia Maja Gojkovic.

Erdogan and Vucic held talks on bilateral issues and signed a variety of agreements, including one to establish a High Council for Cooperation between the two countries.

As part of his visit, Erdogan will visited the Damad Ali Pasha Tomb in Belgrade Fortress, an Ottoman structure which is undergoing renovation by a Turkish development agency.

He also visited the Sokullu Mehmet Pasha Fountain, another Ottoman-era structure in Belgrade, before heading to Novi Pazar on Wednesday.

Bilateral projects and agreements

In a joint press conference with Vucic, Erdogan expressed confidence that trade between Turkey and Serbia would reach $1 billion by the end of the year.

A review of a bilateral free trade agreement was signed by Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and Minister of Foreign Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of Serbia, Rasim Ljajic.