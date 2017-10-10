A indictment by a Turkish prosecutor on Wednesday brought the already strained relations between Ankara and Washington to a new low, as each respective country suspended bilateral visa services “for security reasons.”

"Recent events have forced the United States government to reassess the commitment of government of Turkey to the security of US missions and personnel," the US mission in Ankara said, while announcing the suspension.

Turkey later released a statement that was word-for-word a carbon copy of the US announcement. However, it went one step further by saying: “There would be also no service at border gates and no e-visa services for US citizens.”

Let’s look at the real reasons behind this move.

December 2013 indictments

The roots of the crisis between Ankara and Washington date back to the December 17 and 25, 2013 indictments, when Turkish prosecutorslinked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation or FETO started a corruption investigation into senior members of the Turkish government.

The government later said the documents were fabricated in a bid to topple Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was prime minister at the time. He is now the country's president.

Ministers of the government and their relatives were included in the Turkish probes, which were later dropped.

There is one top suspect in the Turkish probe who is still in custody in the United States.

Iranian-Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab, is now in jail awaiting trial in the US for breaching sanctions on Iran.

The US prosecutors later also indicted Turkey’s former economy minister Zafer Caglayan for the same charges that Zarrab faces. Turkey has described this decision as the US “proceeding of the 17-25 December cases” that were dropped in Turkey.

President Erdogan said the US probes on Turkish citizens over breaching US law are illegal since Turkey has no obligation to follow US sanctions on Iran.

“There are very peculiar smells coming from this issue,” Erdogan said, commenting on the decision of US prosecutors to charge Caglayan.

Since 2013 Turkey has accused the US authorities protecting FETO leader Fetullah Gulen, who has been in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999.

Last week, Turkish police arrested a Turkish national who works at the US Consulate in Istanbul.

Prosecutors said the suspect, who has been identified as Metin Topuz, has links with FETO members who carried out the December 17-25 operations.

Who is Metin Topuz?

Metin Topuz was arrested late on Wednesday on charges of “attempting to overthrow the constitutional order and Turkey’s government,” and “spying,” according to prosecutors' indictment.

His alleged links included police commissioners and fugitive former public prosecutor Zekeriya Oz, who has been accused of "forming an organisation to commit crime" and "attempting to overthrow the government by use of force." Oz is believed to have fled the country.

The prosecution indictment claims that 58-year old Topuz had contact with 121 high-ranked FETO members and helped the FETO suspects to flee Turkey, especially for those who fled to the United States.

The US mission in Turkey demanded the immediate release of its staff. The leak of the case to the media also disturbed the US.

"I am deeply disturbed that some people in the Turkish government prefer to try this case through media outlets rather than properly pursuing the case in a court of law before a judge,” said US ambassador to Turkey, John Bass on Friday.