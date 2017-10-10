The United States should dismiss its ambassador to Ankara if he took the decision to suspend visa services in Turkey, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, adding he no longer regards Washington's envoy as a representative of the US government.

The US mission in Turkey and subsequently the Turkish mission in Washington mutually reduced visa services after a locally-hired US mission employee was detained in Turkey last week.

The two sides said they needed to reassess each other's commitment to the security of their personnel.

Speaking at a news conference in Belgrade, Erdogan blamed the United States for causing the dispute between the two countries.

He asked how "agents" had infiltrated the US consulate, referring to a consulate worker who was arrested last week and the involvement of a second individual at the mission.

The United States has punished Turkish and US citizens alike by suspending visa services, Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, accusing Washington of taking an emotional and inappropriate decision against an ally.

Yildirim said the dispute should be resolved as soon as possible, but defended Turkey's arrest of a US consulate employee.

'Upsetting decision'

Erdogan said on Monday a US decision to suspend visa services in Turkey was upsetting, adding that Turkish foreign ministry officials had contacted their US counterparts over the issue.

"Above all, the decision is very upsetting. It is very upsetting for us that the embassy in Ankara took such a decision and implemented it," Erdogan told a news conference during a visit to Ukraine on Monday.

Turkey urged the US, earlier on Monday, to review its suspension of visa services after the arrest of the US consulate employee.

But experts argue that the reason behind the US move is more than just embassy employees.

"I'm equally concerned, in terms of individuals being held, by the American citizens of Turkish decent who have not been allowed out of jail or to come home since the coup attempt," Michael O'Hanlon from Brookings Institution said.

Among them is Andrew Craig Brunson, a pastor, who was arrested on December 2016, for allegedly being a member of FETO - a group the Turkish government blames for orchestrating a coup attempt last year.

The group is led by US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999.

President Erdogan, however, has blasted such criticism. "We've given them any document and information they requested. Now, they're asking for a pastor. In that case, you can hand over the pastor we've been requesting, and we'll give you yours. But they reject. As if only they have judicial process in place. In fact, we are the only one prosecuting, while Gulen remains free over there," said Erdogan.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports the latest.

Turkey's Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul on Monday said he hoped the US would review its decision to suspend most visa services for Turkish citizens.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities announced that a second employee of the US consulate in Istanbul had been "invited" to the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office to testify.

Authorities did not explain why.

Reports say the employee is a Turkish citizen, and the prosecutor's office said his wife and child had also been detained for questioning.