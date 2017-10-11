WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump challenges Tillerson to compare IQ tests
Trump issued the challenge in an interview with Forbes magazine, when asked about reports that Tillerson called him a "moron" after a classified briefing this summer. The White House and the State Department suggested the president was "joking".
Trump challenges Tillerson to compare IQ tests
The White House and the State Department suggested that the president was simply trying to make light of what they describe as inaccurate reports of tension between Trump and Tillerson. (AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 11, 2017

Donald Trump's feud with top diplomat Rex Tillerson burst back into the open on Tuesday, after the US president joked that he and his secretary of state should compare IQ scores.

Having loudly dismissed reports that Tillerson had once called him a "moron," Trump refused to let the controversy go, renewing questions about Tillerson's future.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, Trump was asked about last week's report that Tillerson had insulted him behind his back – a story that both had already denied.

"I think it's fake news," Trump said, before allowing, "But if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."

The interview was published hours before the two men met in the White House for talks on Iran, Turkey and North Korea and then lunch with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Ahead of the sit-down, Trump had insisted he still had confidence in the secretary of state, saying, "I did not undercut anybody. I don't believe in undercutting people."

But White House insiders say that Tillerson's refusal to personally deny an NBC News report that he labelled Trump a "moron" after a July meeting had only deepened the rift.

President 'allowed to joke'

RECOMMENDED

After the meetings, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted there was no rift between the men – and that Trump does not think Tillerson is not intelligent.

"The president certainly never implied that the secretary of state was not incredibly intelligent. He made a joke, nothing more than that," Sanders insisted. 

"He has full confidence in the secretary of state. They had a great visit earlier today. And they are working hand in hand to move the president's agenda forward."

The State Department also suggested that the president was simply trying to make light of what they describe as inaccurate reports of tension.

Since the alleged insult was reported, White House chief of staff John Kelly has been struggling to keep a lid on the crisis, and on renewed rumours of Tillerson's departure.

But that effort that has been consistently thwarted by Trump's tweets and barbed remarks.

Last week, before the report of the insult was published, Trump took to Twitter to accuse the former ExxonMobil CEO of "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea.

The rebuke revived rumours that Tillerson is unhappy at his post, but he insists he has no intention of resigning.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days