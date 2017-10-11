The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed one of two cases over President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from mostly Muslim countries, suggesting it will step away from the controversy for now.

The court got rid of a case that originated in Maryland and involving the former, now expired version of the ban. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other groups had previously sued over these earlier versions of the ban.

Last month, the ACLU announced it would challenge the latest ban and was seeking a preliminary injunction suspending the visa and entry restrictions. A hearing was scheduled on the similar cases for Monday.

But the justices took no action on a separate case from Hawaii. That dispute concerns both the travel ban and a separate ban on refugees, which does not expire until October 24.

Dismissing the cases would allow the court to avoid ruling on difficult legal issues, at least for a while.

The justices had combined the two cases and set them for argument that was to have taken place Tuesday. But after the travel ban expired last month and a new policy was rolled out, the court canceled the argument and began to weigh whether it should decide the legality of the policy after all.