FIFA has suspended Pakistan from international football because of what the global soccer body described as undue third-party interference in the country's football federation (PFF).

Rules imposed by FIFA and its members prohibit outside influence affecting their independence.

The suspension would prevent Pakistani teams, including the national side, from playing in international competition and the PFF from benefitting from FIFA development and training programmes, FIFA said in a statement.

"The PFF offices and its accounts remain in control of a court-appointed administrator, which constitutes a violation of the PFF obligations to manage its affairs independently and without influence from any third parties in accordance with the FIFA Statutes," said FIFA .

"The suspension will be lifted once the PFF offices and access to the PFF accounts are returned to the PFF."