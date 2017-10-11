The standoff between Spain and Catalonia entered a new phase on Tuesday as Catalonia's leader delayed a formal declaration of independence from Spain by several weeks. The current political crisis could now take several paths.

Government response

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has called an emergency cabinet meeting for Wednesday to decide the Spanish government's response to the declaration.

Rajoy had a meeting with his main rival, Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, late on Tuesday. He could deploy the "nuclear option", an article of the constitution which enables him to sack the regional government and call an election.

Before resorting to this option, which has never been used, Rajoy's government could call a parliamentary vote on whether to try to persuade Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to abandon the independence drive.

Rajoy is also scheduled to speak at an extraordinary session of the Spanish parliament at 1400 GMT (4:00 pm local time).

Whichever way he turns, Rajoy is likely to face criticism, either for clamping down too fiercely or for not pushing a hard enough line against separatism.

Another possibility is that the judiciary steps in, with the public prosecutor calling Puigdemont and other politicians to Madrid to testify.

Dialogue needed

A genuine dialogue between the Spanish and Catalan authorities to resolve the standoff remains highly unlikely.

Puigdemont and other regional politicians signed a document on Tuesday proclaiming "full sovereignty" for Catalonia, but it was unclear whether the move had any legal value.

Puigdemont said he was suspending the effects of a declaration of Catalan independence to allow time for dialogue.