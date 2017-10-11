JUBBET ADH DHIB, West Bank — In Jubbet adh Dhib, a small Palestinian village perched atop a steep hill south of Bethlehem, women say it's them who call the shots.

Founded about two years ago, the 22-member women’s association stepped in to improve living conditions for the underserviced village with 162 residents; most of the men work in Israel as day labourers.

Before any plans can be implemented successfully, the women — directly or indirectly — have to grapple with the Goliath that is the Israeli administration.

I'tidal al Wahsh, one of the association's leaders, is part of the small group that has gathered at the local nursery, which occasionally doubles up as the women's association headquarters.

The spirited 34-year-old is proud to have played a part in the introduction of round-the-clock electricity to the village in November 2016 — the first time since its establishment in 1929.

Jubbet adh Dhib is located in Area C — under Israeli control — comprising roughly 60 percent of the West Bank. While Israel recognises the existence of the village, residents are not allowed to build on their land or expand their homes.

I'tidal, who grew up in the village, tells TRT World she saw transmission towers being erected in the Israeli settlement of Sde Bar, barely 500 metres away, even before the government gave it official status in 2005.

Jubbet adh Dhib has been filing requests to be connected to the electricity grid since the late eighties. These have repeatedly been rejected by the Israeli Civil Administration — the military body in charge of civilian matters in the West Bank — on grounds the village has no outline plan, which determines what a specific land is used for.

When residents submitted an outline plan for the village, this too was rejected.

Eventually, it was the women who carried out negotiations with Israeli-Palestinian green energy non-profit Comet-ME to install solar panels, funded by the Dutch government. Jubbet adh Dhib's residents were finally able to get their own clean, sustainable source of energy last year.

But that didn’t last long. Residents were still recovering from June’s Eid festivities when Israeli forces drove into the village one early morning and confiscated 96 solar panels and related electronic equipment — a mere seven months after installation.

“They gave no notice. Everyone was sleeping when they arrived,” Amneh Daoud, 38, recounts as she sits with I’tidal and other women in a room adorned with children's drawings and artwork.

“When we realised, all of us [from the association] went out and tried talking to the soldiers, we tried to prevent them from taking them away. We were told they had no licence,” she adds.

It was one of the humanitarian projects Israel dismantled or destroyed over the summer, when a string of high-profile incidents eventually triggered a modicum of reaction from the European Union and the member states which financed them.

At least 182 EU-funded structures, including post-demolition emergency tents, schools, latrines and animal shelters were affected in 2016, for a recorded loss of 557,378 euros - in what the EU called an “exceptional upsurge.” The trend subsided from March to August 2017, according to the EU’s own reports.

In 2016, 1,628 Palestinians lost their homes to Israeli demolitions in Area C and East Jerusalem, and more than 7,000 were affected — the worst year on record.

Homes in Jubbet adh Dhib are simple brick buildings, mostly in disrepair. The only access to Jubbet adh Dhib is a steep drive up a narrow, unlit road.

Apart from the nursery, the only amenities in the village are a grocery store, a sewing shop and a mosque. A mobile clinic visits it once a week.

For years, Jubbet adh Dhib’s children had to trek two kilometres to the nearest Palestinian village to get to the nearest school. The Israeli settlement of Sde Bar is much closer, but Palestinians are only allowed inside with special permits.

That was going to change this year, when an Italian NGO erected prefabricated classrooms near Jubbet adh Dhib to serve 60 children from two communities. The project was funded by the Belgian government.

However, a day before the school year was due to begin in late August, the Israeli army drove in and confiscated the structure, leaving behind a few chairs.

The school has since been rebuilt by the Palestinian education ministry and activists who hastily stacked up bricks in the dead of the night.

Locals now guard the school 24 hours a day. Large rocks have been scattered all along the road that leads to the school to make it difficult for vehicles — more specifically demolition crews — to access it.

This was the third West Bank school affected by demolitions or confiscations in the space of two weeks in August. All are located in Area C and funded by the EU or EU member states.

Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor estimates that since 2001, EU aid worth 65 million euros has been “squandered” — including 23 million euros during the 2014 Gaza war. NGO workers have been quietly complaining that diplomatic efforts to stop the destruction of their projects in Area C have fallen short.