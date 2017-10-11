An award-winning Syrian film-maker was stabbed in Istanbul on Tuesday night.

According to a witness, Muhammad Bayazid was attacked as he arrived at meeting of potential investors in his latest project.

Cinematographer and friend Salama Abdo said that he and Bayazid were assaulted, and that Bayazid was stabbed in the abdomen twice.

Police have yet to comment on the incident. But according to Abdo, police had taken statements from him and were investigating.

“A short time ago me and my friend, the director Muhammad Bayazid, were victims of an assassination attempt in Istanbul. Muhammad was stabbed in his chest, piercing his body on both sides. I called the ambulance, and he is now in the ICU,” Abdo said.

Bayazid, who is based in the US state of Virginia where he runs LightArt Productions , was in Istanbul to promote his latest film Al Nafaq (The Tunnel) . He had been attending the Al Sharq Forum to promote his film.

The Al Sharq Forum is an independent network that was set up to develop long-term strategies for political development, social justice and economic prosperity of the people of the Middle East.

The feature film covers the true story of a Syrian-American man imprisoned in Tadmur, Syria, and the torture he endured. The film's trailer debuted at the Al Sharq Forum over the weekend.

Bayazid’s wife, Sama Safi, confirmed the attack on social media, writing, “Someone attempted to kill him by stabbing him and he's now in hospital. I pray for one of the strongest men, who is so precious and dear to me, Muhammad, to have patience and strength and for his health to improve.”