President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday pledged to eliminate the presence of a network dubbed by Turkish authorities as the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) from the Balkans.

"We will root out this traitorous gang called FETO from the Balkans as we have done in Turkey," Erdogan said in Novi Pazar, Serbia, during an official two-day visit to the country.

Speaking alongside his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, he mentioned Turkey's efforts against FETO in the wake of a defeated coup attempt against the Turkish government on July 15, 2016.