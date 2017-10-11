As the long-running United Nations mission in Haiti draws to an end, Haitians have raised concerns about the numerous sexual abuse allegations dogging peacekeepers.

The mission was deployed in 2004 to help stem political violence after the departure of president Jean-Bertrand Aristide, but it left behind a troubling legacy.

A 2015 report by the UN detailed how peacekeepers partook in transactional sex with at least 200 women, men and children. Dozens of Haitian women also say they were raped, the AP found.

A UN fund to help victims of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and UN staff grew to $1.5 million last month, following contributions from 10 more countries including Sri Lanka, whose troops were implicated in a three-year-long child sex ring in Haiti.