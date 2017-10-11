Two people were killed and 10 others wounded when three suicide bombers blew themselves up near a police department in Syria's capital Damascus on Wednesday, according to Syrian regime media.

The bombers detonated their explosive belts near the general police department on Khaled Bin al Walid street in the Fahammeh area of Damascus, said the Syrian Interior Ministry.

Two attackers attempted to enter the department and clashed with security guards before blowing themselves up, said the ministry.

Police later found and encircled a third attacker near the entrance of a Damascus market.

The attacker detonated the explosive belt after failing to storm into the market, the ministry added.

"When we heard a blast, we thought it was from mortar. However, it really shocked us that the sound was caused by a suicide attack. The police informed us that there was still one terrorist at large," said a witness.

"We tried to set up a safe zone, in order to help our security personnel and residents. A man, 16 or 17 years old, found a suspected attacker. Then the suspect pressed his button and was also killed in bombing."

Security forces cordoned off the surrounding area following the explosions.

A local radio station said four wounded people received treatment at a local hospital and are now said to be in stable conditions.

Daesh claimed that attack.

The incident came as the army declared on Wednesday it had gained control over the southeastern countryside of Damascus after recapturing an area of over 8,000 square kilometres.

Earlier this month, suicide bombers struck a police station in another part of the capital, with 17 people reported dead.

US allowing Daesh to operate "under its nose"