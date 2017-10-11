Former Portuguese Prime Minister Jose Socrates was indicted on graft and money laundering charges on Wednesday in the country's biggest corruption investigation, which prosecutors say exposed his illicit links to a business elite targeted by the inquiry.

Neither Socrates, a Socialist, nor his lawyers were available for comment but he has denied any wrongdoing on many occasions, calling the accusations politically-motivated.

A more than 4,000-page indictment issued after a four-year inquiry accuses Socrates of playing a pivotal role and receiving millions of euros in a scheme involving the disgraced former heads of the Espirito Santo banking empire and of Portugal Telecom, the country's main telecom operator.

Both entities have since ceased to exist, inflicting billions of euros in losses on taxpayers and shareholders, and their former top brass have been accused of other crimes in separate high-profile investigations.

Socrates, who was premier from 2005 to 2011, was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of corruption and spent months in prison before being shifted to house arrest while prosecutors and police continued investigating to yield the formal indictment.

He is now charged with three counts of passive corruption while holding political office, 16 counts of money-laundering, nine counts of forging documents and three counts of tax fraud. The alleged crimes occurred between 2006 and 2015.

A trial date for Socrates has not yet been set.

Prosecutors said Socrates, as prime minister and afterwards, gave illicit commercial benefits to a large construction company, LENA, in return for payments received via middlemen, who were also indicted, via a Swiss bank account.