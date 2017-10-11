Iraq issued arrest warrants on Wednesday for the chairman of its Kurdish Regional Government's referendum commission and two aides after a banned September 25 vote that delivered huge support for the autonomous region's independence.

The referendum in KRG-controlled regions have raised fears of broader conflict, as it was also opposed by neighbouring Turkey and Iran. They also cited concerns that it would weaken the US-backed campaign against Daesh.

A spokesman for Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said the warrants for Hendreen Mohammed and his aides were issued by a Baghdad court for "violating a valid (Iraqi) court ruling which considered the independence vote invalid."

A justice ministry official in the KRG dismissed the Baghdad court decision as "politically motivated" and said the KRG's own judiciary was independent from Baghdad and did not recognise its legal rulings.