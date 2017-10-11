Kenyan police fired teargas at opposition protesters who burned tyres and lobbed stones, a day after their leader Raila Odinga announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, plunging the country into uncharted waters.

As poll officials mulled their next move, opinions were split on what the veteran opposition leader's move could mean for a dramatic election saga that saw President Uhuru Kenyatta's August 8 victory annulled by the Supreme Court in a first for Africa.

Kenyatta insists an October 26 do-over must go ahead, though his longtime rival Odinga says his withdrawal legally forces election officials to begin the entire process from scratch, leaving more time for his reform demands to be met.

To maintain pressure, his opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition has called for protests every day next week.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee reports.

On Wednesday police teargassed rowdy protesters who threw stones at passing cars in Nairobi, while security forces engaged in running battles with demonstrators in Odinga's western stronghold of Kisumu.

In Kisumu thousands of protesters chanted: "No reforms, no elections".

A democratic move turned sour

Kenya's Supreme Court last month annulled the August election citing widespread irregularities in the counting process and mismanagement by election officials, and called for a re-run within 60 days.

The decision was hailed across the globe and held up as an opportunity to deepen Kenyan democracy, however the process quickly turned sour, with increasingly ugly rhetoric including attacks by Kenyatta on the judiciary.