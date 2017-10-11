The United States is seeking an official explanation from Ankara for the detention of Turkey-based US mission staff which led Washington to suspend issuing visas in the country, ambassador John Bass said on Wednesday.

The US suspended most visa services for Turkish citizens after Turkish authorities arrested Turkish employee Metin Topuz who works at the American consulate in Istanbul on charges of espionage and alleged ties to US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, blamed for last year's failed coup.

Turkey retaliated by halting visas services in the US.

"Unfortunately ... the US government still has not received any official communications from the Turkish government about the reasons why our local employees have been detained or arrested," Bass said, who spoke to journalists in Ankara.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has more updates on the visa spat from Ankara.

The US says two locally employed consulate staff, including Topuz, have been arrested in Turkey this year.

"Our employees being under suspicion of terrorism charges is a very serious allegation that we want to take seriously. We want to see what evidence there is that supports these allegations."

"If the US government thought Turkish people in the US are members of a terrorist organisation, we would bring that to the attention of the Turkish government and cooperate to address that particular challenge. We would hope that the Turkish government would approach a similar way.”

Topuz faces charges of espionage and attempts to "destroy" the constitutional order and Turkey's government. The prosecutor for the case said Topuz was in frequent contact with 121 people who are currently under investigation for having links to FETO. Some of the suspects he had contacted were responsible for delivering weapons to the former gendarme personnel.

Halkbank executive treatment

Bass complained about the lack of cooperation with Turkey regarding Topuz's arrest.

He was then questioned by journalists whether the Turkish government had been cooperated of the arrest in the US of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, the deputy chief executive of one of Turkey's largest banks, prior to the actual arrest taking place.

“I don’t recall, we have to go back and check,” said Bass, who later couldn't provide any specific details for the issue.

Former economy minister Zafer Caglayan and Halkbank executive Atilla were charged with conspiring to violate US sanctions on Iran. Atilla was arrested in March and indicted in September along with Caglayan, who is in Turkey.

Bass also denied allegations that had appeared in Turkish media reports that a second staff member being sought by Turkish prosecutors is hiding in the US consulate in Istanbul.

“All of our local employees are Turkish citizens. We expect them to follow Turkish law and interact with Turkish law enforcement. We are not preventing them from appearing before law enforcement authorities. No one is hiding in any of our facilities and to the best of our knowledge there is no outstanding request for our local staff to come and talk to them or to appear for detention,” he said.