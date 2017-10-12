Jose Mourinho's unbeaten Manchester United face the biggest test yet of their title credentials when they visit Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday – a fixture that always has a little extra spice.

United are second in the Premier League, level on 19 points with neighbours Manchester City, but so far Mourinho's side have yet to face any of last season's top five.

Six wins from their opening seven games, with 21 goals scored and only two conceded, have raised expectations at Old Trafford, but the coming weeks should give a stronger indication of just how ready United are for a real push for the title.

Spurs visit Old Trafford on October 28 and then a week later United travel to Stamford Bridge to take on defending champions Chelsea, Mourinho's former club.

The North West derby has always had an extra edge and even though the lack of local players for both clubs could take away some of the needle from the game, the passion from the stands continues to create a special atmosphere.

"Anfield away is the ultimate test, mentally and physically with the intensity," former United captain Gary Neville told Sky Sports.

"There’s obviously less homegrown talent but the atmosphere will be brilliant and it is a game which you dare not lose as a player."