US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be open to a bilateral trade pact with Canada if a deal cannot be reached with Mexico to substantially revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Asked by a reporter if he could envision maintaining free trade with Canada if NAFTA talks sour with Mexico, Trump said, "Oh sure, absolutely. It's possible we won't be able to reach a deal with one or the other, but in the meantime we'll make a deal with one."

He spoke at the White House alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on a visit to try to convince the US leader of NAFTA's merits as a new round of renegotiations began near Washington.

Asked about Trump's comments at a news conference later, Trudeau said he was still optimistic about the chances of modernising the 1994 trade pact.

"I continue to believe in NAFTA ... so saying, we are ready for anything, and we will continue to work diligently to protect Canadian interests,” Trudeau said.

Sabotage alert

Trudeau also said that Canada was well aware of Trump's unpredictability.

"That is certainly something that we are very much aware of and very braced for and conscious of, but at the same time, Canadians expect us to work in a thoughtful, meaningful way towards getting a good deal."

The US Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday accused Trump's administration of trying to sabotage the talks with "poison pill proposals," including demands for more favorable treatment for the US side on car production, and a "sunset clause" to force regular negotiations.

In his appearance with Trudeau, Trump said "we'll see what happens" when asked whether NAFTA was doomed.

"It's possible we won't be able to make a deal, and it's possible that we will," he said.

"We'll see if we can do the kind of changes that we need. We have to protect our workers, and in all fairness, the prime minister wants to protect Canada and his people also."

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, one of Trump's top trade advisers, downplayed the chances that a NAFTA termination would become necessary.