WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump under pressure to decide on Iran nuclear deal
Donald Trump will outline his policy towards the nuclear deal with Iran in a speech on Friday to indicate whether the United States will push for the reimposition of United Nations sanctions against Tehran.
Trump under pressure to decide on Iran nuclear deal
A man holds up a sign during a protest calling for the Trump administration to continue diplomacy with Iran near the White House in Washington, DC on October 12, 2017. (AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2017

US President Donald Trump will outline his policy towards the nuclear deal with Iran in a speech on Friday. 

It will give an indication whether the United States will push for the reimposition of United Nations sanctions against Tehran. 

The United States will have to convince the UN Security Council - and the permanent members at the world body appear unlikely to side with Washington.

TRT World'sWilliam Denselow reports.

RECOMMENDED

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke with senior officials of Britain, China, France and Russia during the past few days to discuss Trump's planned announcement on Iran on Friday, the State Department said without giving details.

"I would describe them as listening calls, consulting calls and having conversations about the overall rollout, if you will, of the plan ... which the president will announce tomorrow," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.

She further said that Tillerson spoke to the French and Russian foreign ministers and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi on Thursday and to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson "in recent days."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days