WORLD
3 MIN READ
Liberian political party calls for halt in release of election results
Citing irregularities in the vote, National Elections Commission delays announcing preliminary results of Liberia's presidential election on Thursday.
Liberian political party calls for halt in release of election results
On Tuesday, Liberia went to the polls to choose between 20 candidates trying to succeed Africa's first female president. The transfer of power will be the first of its kind in over 70 years. The National Elections Commissions was expected to release preliminary results on Thursday. October 10, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2017

One of Liberia's leading political parties called for a halt in announcing the result of Tuesday's presidential election, citing irregularities in the vote.

The Liberty Party, whose candidate Charles Brumskine was considered a front runner to take over from Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, said it would consider taking legal action if the National Elections Commission (NEC) did not act on its demands.

The NEC was originally expected to release preliminary results on Thursday.

"The Liberty Party is deeply troubled by the discovery of numerous incidents of irregularities and fraud that occurred during the elections," Liberty Party national chairman Benjamin Sanvee said in a statement.

"We are calling on NEC to immediately halt further announcements of election results. If NEC does not cooperate with our request, we will take the appropriate legal action," he said.

He did not give specific evidence of voter fraud and it was unclear what kind of activity could have altered Tuesday's vote.

RECOMMENDED

An NEC spokesman said that it was unaware of the Liberty Party's complaint and did not say whether the commission believed illegal acts occurred.

On election day, materials including ballot boxes arrived late in some locations and some people struggled to find their names on voter rolls, witnesses said, but there was so far no evidence that this was linked to illicit activity.

Any irregularities would taint the results of an election expected to mark the first democratic transfer of power in over seven decades in a country haunted by a civil war that ended nearly 15 years ago.

Liberia, Africa's oldest modern republic, was founded by freed US slaves in 1847 but its last democratic power transfer dates back to 1943.

Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president, won a surprise victory in 2005 following a post-war transition. She was re-elected in 2011 but is barred from seeking another term.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days