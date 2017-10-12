One of Liberia's leading political parties called for a halt in announcing the result of Tuesday's presidential election, citing irregularities in the vote.

The Liberty Party, whose candidate Charles Brumskine was considered a front runner to take over from Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, said it would consider taking legal action if the National Elections Commission (NEC) did not act on its demands.

The NEC was originally expected to release preliminary results on Thursday.

"The Liberty Party is deeply troubled by the discovery of numerous incidents of irregularities and fraud that occurred during the elections," Liberty Party national chairman Benjamin Sanvee said in a statement.

"We are calling on NEC to immediately halt further announcements of election results. If NEC does not cooperate with our request, we will take the appropriate legal action," he said.

He did not give specific evidence of voter fraud and it was unclear what kind of activity could have altered Tuesday's vote.