Search-and-rescue teams, some with cadaver dogs, started looking for bodies Thursday in parts of California wine country devastated by wildfires, authorities said, sounding a warning that more dead were almost sure to emerge from the charred ruins.

At least 29 people have died and some 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by the blazes, which were well on their way to becoming the deadliest and most destructive in California history.

Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano said officials were still investigating hundreds of reports of missing people and that recovery teams would soon begin conducting "targeted searches" for specific residents at their last known addresses.

"We have found bodies almost completely intact, and we have found bodies that were nothing more than ash and bones," the sheriff said.

Some remains have been identified using medical devices that turned up in the scorched heaps that were once homes.

"There have been IDs in this case, in a pile of ash and bone, where there was a piece of metal left from somebody's surgery, like a hip replacement, with an ID number that helped us identify the person," he said.

Winds up to 72 kph (45 mph) were expected Thursday in areas north of San Francisco and stronger, more erratic wind gusts were forecast for Friday.

Those conditions could erase modest gains made by firefighters.

"We are not out of this emergency. We are not even close to being out of this emergency," Emergency Operations Director Mark Ghilarducci told a news conference Thursday.

TRT World'sMary MacCarthy has the latest on the story from the city of Santa Rosa, California.

"Save our homes"

More than 8,000 firefighters were battling the blazes and more manpower and equipment was pouring in from across the country and from as far as Australia and Canada, officials said.

The ferocious fires that started Sunday leveled entire neighborhoods in parts of Sonoma and Napa counties.

In anticipation of the next round of flames, entire cities were evacuated, leaving their streets empty, with the only motion coming from ashes falling like snowflakes.

Fire officials are investigating downed power lines and other utility equipment failures as possible causes of the fires, said California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Janet Upton.

She said it's unclear if downed power lines and live wires resulted from fires or started them.