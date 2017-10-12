A ceasefire deal for a Syrian rebel enclave south of Damascus was reached on Thursday, brokered by Cairo and Moscow, Egyptian state media said.

Rebel factions hold a small pocket of territory south of Damascus, bordered to the west by a Daesh enclave and surrounded from the other sides by Syrian regime troops and allied forces.

"We announced a preliminary agreement over the will to enter into a ceasefire and de-escalation deal for the area," Jaish al Islam political leader Mohammad Alloush said in televised comments.

Details would be worked out in the near future, he said.

The agreement, which includes the Jaish al Islam rebel faction, went into effect at midday on Thursday (1000 GMT), Egyptian state television said.

The announcement did not name the exact area or towns covered by the ceasefire, and did not mention the Syrian regime.

There was no immediate comment from Damascus.

Fighting between Syrian regime and rebels

Backed by Russia, Iran and Shia militias, the regime has pushed back rebels over the past year, shoring up its rule over the main urban centres.

Through a series of military offensives and evacuation deals, the regime has snuffed out several opposition pockets around Damascus.

Thousands of rebels and civilians have poured into the insurgent-held Idlib province in northwest Syria, transferred out of towns and cities that the Syrian regime army retook.

In recent months, a string of ceasefire deals has eased some of the fighting between regime forces and rebels in western Syria, including a truce in the southwest brokered by Russia and the US.

Washington's Syria policy

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has given assurances that Washington's only goal in Syria is fighting Daesh, the TASS news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday.

Lavrov said he had last had a telephone conversation with Tillerson on October 9, the agency reported.

Russia's defence ministry accused the US on Tuesday of pretending to fight Daesh and of deliberately reducing its air strikes in Iraq to allow the group's militants to stream into Syria to slow the Russian-backed advance of the Syrian regime army.

Lavrov, touching upon a possible US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, said it was hard to imagine how it could be legally implemented, TASS reported.