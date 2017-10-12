Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi on Thursday declared that the Iraqi army would not be used against the Kurdish people.

We won't use the army against the people and we won't wage a war against the Kurds, al Abadi said.

He went on to stress that the Iraqi armed forces were devoted exclusively to providing public security inside Iraq and protecting the country from foreign threats.

"It is our responsibility to safeguard Iraq's unity, he asserted.

Tension has steadily mounted between Baghdad and northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) since September 25, when Iraqis in KRG-controlled areas and a handful of disputed areas voted on whether or not to declare independence.

In the aftermath of the poll, which the central government said was illegal, Baghdad banned international flights from entering KRG-controlled areas and closed all foreign diplomatic missions based in the Kurdish region.

KRG wants talks

Earlier on Thursday, the offered to hold talks with Iraqi authorities on the status of Kurdish airports, border posts and banks, targeted by central authorities after the referendum in an attempt to isolate the KRG after last month's referendum.

"To avoid this collective punishment, we invite [Iraqi Prime Minister] Haider al Abadi, again, we are ready for any form of dialogue and negotiations in conformity with the Iraqi Constitution," the KRG said in a statement published overnight.

It offered discussions "regarding the crossings, internal trade, providing services to the citizens, the banks and the airports."

Turkey's border with KRG

Turkey will gradually close border gates with northern Iraq in coordination with the central Iraqi government and Iran, in response to an independence referendum in Iraq's Kurdish region, Turkish Presidency spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.