WORLD
5 MIN READ
Iraqi PM says the army 'won't be used against Kurds'
"We won't use the army against the people and we won't wage a war against the Kurds," Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said. He was speaking after the KRG called for talks with Baghdad over the post-referendum crisis.
Iraqi PM says the army 'won't be used against Kurds'
Iraqi army tanks on patrol in northern Iraq. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2017

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi on Thursday declared that the Iraqi army would not be used against the Kurdish people.

We won't use the army against the people and we won't wage a war against the Kurds, al Abadi said.

He went on to stress that the Iraqi armed forces were devoted exclusively to providing public security inside Iraq and protecting the country from foreign threats.

"It is our responsibility to safeguard Iraq's unity, he asserted.

Tension has steadily mounted between Baghdad and northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) since September 25, when Iraqis in KRG-controlled areas and a handful of disputed areas voted on whether or not to declare independence.

In the aftermath of the poll, which the central government said was illegal, Baghdad banned international flights from entering KRG-controlled areas and closed all foreign diplomatic missions based in the Kurdish region.

KRG wants talks

Earlier on Thursday, the offered to hold talks with Iraqi authorities on the status of Kurdish airports, border posts and banks, targeted by central authorities after the referendum in an attempt to isolate the KRG after last month's referendum.

"To avoid this collective punishment, we invite [Iraqi Prime Minister] Haider al Abadi, again, we are ready for any form of dialogue and negotiations in conformity with the Iraqi Constitution," the KRG said in a statement published overnight.

It offered discussions "regarding the crossings, internal trade, providing services to the citizens, the banks and the airports."

Turkey's border with KRG

Turkey will gradually close border gates with northern Iraq in coordination with the central Iraqi government and Iran, in response to an independence referendum in Iraq's Kurdish region, Turkish Presidency spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is expected to visit Baghdad on Sunday to meet with Iraqi counterpart Abadi. 

Roads reopened

Iraqi Kurdish forces on Thursday removed barriers they had installed just hours earlier on roads from the city of Mosul amid fears of an attack following last month's referendum, an official said.

The move came after Kurdish authorities said late on Wednesday they feared Iraqi forces and Iranian-trained Iraqi paramilitaries were "preparing a major attack" on the oil-rich region of Kirkuk and near Mosul in northern Iraq.

"The two main roads connecting Erbil and Dohuk with Mosul were reopened to the public and the situation returned to normal after a few hours," a senior Kurdish military official said.

"The closure was prompted by fears of a possible attack by Iraqi forces on the disputed areas," held by Kurdish forces but outside the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, the official added.

An Iraqi military spokesperson denied an attack on Kurdish forces was planned, saying government troops were preparing to oust Daesh from an area near the Syrian border.

Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilisation Units are deployed south and west of Kirkuk in areas previously under the control of Daesh.

The area around the border post of Al Qaim, in western Iraq, is the last Iraqi region still under the control of the militants who overran a third of the country in 2014.

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council issued arrest warrants on Wednesday for the chairman of the Kurdish referendum commission and two aides for "violating a valid [Iraqi] court ruling" banning the vote as against the Constitution.

Kirkuk, a Kurdish-held multi-ethnic region, has emerged as a flashpoint in the crisis between Baghdad and Erbil as it is claimed by both sides.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days