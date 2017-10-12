A spokesman with Spain's Ministry of Defence said that a military pilot had died after a fighter jet that was returning from a national day parade crashed in southeastern Spain.

The spokesman said the fighter jet was among four that participated in the parade in Madrid. Speaking anonymously, as its customary among civil servants in Spain, the spokesman said the Eurofighter plane crashed in Llanos de Albacete, a county some 300 km (200 miles) southeast of the Spanish capital.

The spokesman also said the pilot didn't have time to jump out of the jet, adding that the causes of the crash are under investigation.

Celebrating national day

Spain marked its national day with a show of unity in the face of Catalan independence efforts, a day after the central government gave the region's separatist leader a deadline to abandon his secession bid.

To mark the national holiday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and King Felipe VI attended a traditional military parade in central Madrid.

Armed forces marched along Madrid's Paseo de la Castellana boulevard to commemorate the day that Christopher Columbus first arrived in the Americas in 1492.

Separate pro-unity rallies, including one by members of a far-right movement, got underway in the Catalan capital Barcelona.

TRT World spoke to journalist Marah Rayan in Barcelona.

Rally clashes

Two small groups of protesters clashed in central Barcelona as a unionist demonstration of thousands was getting underway, with people throwing chairs at each other before local police separated them.

It was unclear what sparked the violence on Thursday and who was involved.

Footage showed chairs flying in both directions, as Barcelona's urban guard and regional police removed a few dozen protesters on each side.

A nearby demonstration led by a group of civil society groups opposing a separatist bid in Catalonia wasn't disrupted.

A separate protest of around 200 supporters of far-right and Spanish nationalist groups ended on Barcelona's Montjuic hill with speeches and the burning of a "Senyera," the unofficial flag that has become a symbol for Catalan separatists.

Rajoy asks for clarity

Spanish PM Rajoy said clarity was required to trigger article 155 that would allow Spain to intervene and take control of some or all of Catalonia's regional powers.

Rajoy issued the demand on Wednesday following a special Cabinet meeting to respond to an announcement from the head of the wealthy Catalonia region that he was proceeding with a declaration of independence.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, however, said he was suspending independence for several weeks to facilitate negotiations.

TRT World's Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

Puigdemont stopped short of seeking the explicit support of the chamber for the declaration of independence in a vote. The move that would have closed the door to any negotiated solution.

But his statement has plunged Spain into the unknown.

"I assume the mandate that Catalonia should become an independent state in the form of a republic ... I propose suspending the effects of the declaration of independence to undertake talks to reach an agreed solution," Puigdemont told the regional parliament in Barcelona.